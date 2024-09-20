Happy 75th, NORMS: Enjoy a 75-cent hotcake deal at the classic diners

What to Know 75th anniversary of NORMS Restaurants

Enjoy 75-cent hotcakes on National Hotcake Day; Sept. 26 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; "limit two orders per customer"; good for dine-in, take out, and ordering online

The popular diners are also launching special "throwback" menu items Sept. 25; enjoy Pork Chops & Eggs and other savory staples through Jan. 8, 2025

This is the exact way we want to head into the first full weekend of fall: Happy and full of delicious hotcakes, the kind of famous flapjacks that are synonymous with a classic Southern California restaurant.

And if those hotcakes happen to be priced at 75 cents as a tasty, money-saving homage to a major milestone, the experience will surely be as sweet as a delicious drizzle of syrup.

It so happens that the final Thursday in September 2024 is National Pancake Day — or National Hotcake Day, if you prefer — and NORMS Restaurants will mark the day with a plate of 75-cent hotcakes.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

What's the deal about this deal? The restaurant chain, a stick-to-the-ribs SoCal treasure known for hearty and yummy fare, is marking its 75th anniversary.

But the customer-directed "thank yous" won't end after National Hotcake Day concludes.

Celebrate 75 years of diner classics at NORMS; a special National Hotcake Day deal, a throwback menu, and a sweepstakes are all paying tribute to the flavorful local eateries. (photos: NORMS Restaurants)

In fact, NORMS is unveiling several "throwback" items on a special anniversary menu, including Pork Chops & Eggs.

The limited-time selections will be available from Sept. 25 through Jan. 8, 2025.

A sweepstakes spotlighting the company's 75th anniversary — an "unforgettable Las Vegas experience" is the festive focus — is happening through Sept.; get the dates and details on this site.

Happy 75th anniversary, NORMS Restaurants!