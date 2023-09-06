Now surfacing at Descanso Gardens: ‘Carved' tickets

What to Know "Carved" at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge

Oct. 6-29, 2023

$35-$45 general public; $30-$40 members; $25-30 children (ages 2 to 12) general; $20-$25 members; advance purchase is required

Suddenly September is telling it like it is: No more 8:30 p.m. sunshine or light-bright walks during the 7 o'clock hour.

Things are changing, the evenings are getting gloamier, and while afternoons are still quite warm, mornings have "fall" written all over them, from their dip-down temperatures to all of those autumnal spider webs webbing up our outside worlds.

There really is only one reasonable route to take at this juncture of the year: Seek out those starlit adventures that boast loads of seasonal charm, the outside outings that make you feel fully in the fall spirit.

"Carved" is at the festive forefront of such events in Southern California, giving gourdists and squashy revelers the chance to frolic among loads (and loads and loads) of pumpkins.

Pumpkins that are, yes, carved as the name so strongly and accurately suggests.

It's always a to-do that gets a tremendous response each year, meaning you should roll, pumpkin-style, in the direction of tickets when they become available.

And available? They now most definitely are, as of Sept. 6, so best find an October evening, beginning on Oct. 6, that works for you and your pumpkin-obsessed people.

Día de los Muertos touchstones, carving demonstrations, and seasonal libations also weave through the not-so-wicked nights.

But you say you're more of a holiday lights sort of seeker? Tickets for "Enchanted Forest of Light" are also now glimmering at the Descanso Gardens site.

"We can't wait to welcome you back to Descanso Gardens for 'Carved' and 'Enchanted Forest of Light,'” said Executive Director Juliann Rooke.

"These events have become cherished traditions for our community, and we're determined to make each year even more memorable than the last. We invite visitors to embark upon a truly enchanting journey filled with all-new features and enhancements, creating lasting memories for you and your loved ones!"

Oh yes, and more good news for "Carved"-loving regulars: The walk-inside pumpkin house, one of the stars of "Carved," is back in 2023, too.