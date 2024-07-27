The Dr. Pepper Pickle Drink is on the OC Fair's quirky treats line-up

What to Know OC Fair 2024 at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa

The county fair is twinkling through Aug. 18, Wednesday through Sunday; advance admission is required

Quirky foods are synonymous with the summer event; maple bacon doughnuts, Hot Cheeto floats, and churros galore are on the 2024 line-up

When you step through the gates of the OC Fair & Event Center, and the summer sun is high, you might suddenly experience a host of unusual hankerings, the sorts of quirky cravings that you don't normally experience.

You might be in the mood for something blanketed in Cheetos or perhaps a fried candy bar. But wherever your palate leads you at the OC Fair, you can bet that most any food you're thinking about will pop up in some extremely playful ways.

For quirky cuisine is a hallmark of the month-long Costa Mesa event, which is taking place nearly every day through Aug. 18 (the fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays).

A Cookie Butter Croissant Cone; find it at Swirl Ice Cream. (photo: OC Fair)

Fried goodies, hefty turkey legs, and bacon-topped sweets are some of the foodstuffs you'll encounter, and probably have tried in the past, but, as always, there will be newer noms to tempt the offbeat eater.

The Dr. Pepper Pickle Drink, which features pickle slices and a shot of pickle juice, is proving to be a must-try sweet-sour sensation for 2024 attendees.

You can find it at Chicken Charlie's, one of the longtime leaders in creating some of the fair's buzziest bites and beverages.

Of course, you can always find dill pickles on their own, and Dr. Pepper, too. You can find most anything snacky at the spectacular, which is also famous for its rocking concerts, homespun competitions, and ride-packed midway.

Eager for the full foodie rundown?

Check out this OC Fair roster then decide if you'll go for a Krispy Kreme Triple Decker Cheeseburger — another Chicken Charlie's offering — or a classic corndog at Biggy's.

Pink's Pastrami Nacho Fries, Fried Nutella at Fried A Fair, and Puffy Taco's at Papi's Puffy Tacos are some of the other get-'em-at-the-fair favorites; here's where to find all the take-a-photo-first treats and eats.