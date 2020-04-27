Orange County

Plans Are Scrapped for This Summer’s OC Fair

The fair, part of SoCal summers for 130 years, was previously canceled during World War II and the following two years.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Getty

The Orange County Fair has been canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus

The event’s board of directors made it official Monday with a unanimous vote to scrub plans for the annual celebration. The decision follows guidance from state and county health officials to avoid mass gatherings due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The fair has been part of SoCal summers since 1890, except when it was canceled from 1942-1947.

“While many of our guests have expressed extreme disappointment over the idea of the 2020 Fair being canceled, we strongly believe it is the right thing to do in this current situation,” said board chair Sandra Cervantes. “However, we will keep the spirt of the OC Fair alive with virtual fair concepts.”

Plans include contests, competitions and entertainment on OCFAir.com.

The 23-day event has about 1.3 attendees each year. 

As of Monday, Orange County reported more than 2,000 cases of coronavirus and 39 deaths.

