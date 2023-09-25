Oktoberfest fun is oompahing at Grand Central Market

What to Know Oktoberfest at Grand Central Market

Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

$15 (and up); look for beer gardens, live tunes, games, and other seasonal sights

We focus intently on the 12 months of the year, and what each of those defined periods signifies, but considering the bridges that connect the months? We do that far less.

We are, of course, talking about those junctures where the 30th or 31st day of a month, or in the case of February, the 28th or 29th day, makes way for a fresh beginning and new promises.

And few of the year's monthly bridges boast as much flavor as the merry moment when Sept. 30 meets Oct. 1.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

We're a week into fall around that magical meeting point, a time when one of the season's best-known parties is hitting the heights of its oompah-owers, which is the specific power derived from oompah music, well-crafted beer, and dishes like schnitzel and sauerkraut.

It's Oktoberfest we're oompahing about here, a tradition that is in full and flavorful swing at spots around Southern California. And on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, Grand Central Market, the DTLA dining-and-more destination, will get in the celebratory spirit with its first Oktoberfest celebration.

Well, first year; Grand Central Market enjoyed its first 2023 Oktoberfest weekend earlier in September. But now it is time for weekend #2, the final one, we should add, and tickets are available now.

What will dirndl-wearers and lovers of lederhosen find once they call upon the Broadway landmark?

Live music, yes, and beer gardens, for sure, and "thrilling games," and contests, too, including one focused on contests.

"We're rolling out the most authentic Oktoberfest brews, Paulaner and Hofbrau, accompanied by the market’s very own Golden Road Brewery," promises the bustling market.

Even if you don't do Oktoberfest at Grand Central Market on Sept. 30 or Oct. 1, consider stopping by for a feasty fall moment; the new Historic Broadway Metro station, which debuted in June, is a fantastic way to land pretty close to the legendary hall of amazing foodstuffs.