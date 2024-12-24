Feel the ‘Holidazzle' and save on Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire tickets

What to Know The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire

The Holidazzle Sale is happening through Jan. 5, 2025; sale tickets "are valid any Saturday and Sunday beginning April 5, 2025, with the last valid date of April 20, 2025"; ticket holders will not need a reservation

"Save $10 per adult ticket" via the popular annual sale

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale

Ren Faire will take place every Saturday and Sunday from April 5-May 18, 2025

Silver bells are shining, but we soon will behold silver crowns, the shimmering regal headpieces worn by the royalty of yore.

And glorious greenery is abounding as we celebrate the holidays, but the green plants of springtime will add a natural and lush note to outdoor fairs.

In short? There are plenty of colorful crossover moments between the merriest time of year and those warmer weekends of April and May, when jousts and maypoles and madrigals and mythical beings will come into fanciful play.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

We are, of course, bowing deeply before the Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire, the annual lark that frolics over several springtime weekends, beginning in early April.

If you're already planning a sunny escapade in Irwindale, or you'd love to treat a friend who adores everything ye olden tymes, here's a "huzzah"-worthy deal to consider: A popular Ren Faire event is happening now.

It's the Holidazzle Sale, which will give Ren-Faire-ing people a chance to save on tickets a few months before the 2025 opening on April 5.

Purchase your discounted ticket and swan by the celebration in its earliest days.

An important detail to know? The tickets "are valid any Saturday and Sunday beginning April 5, 2025, with the last valid date of April 20, 2025," so be sure to plan your Irwindale adventure within that window.

As with past festivals, there are theme weekends, opportunities to wear your favorite ruff and/or doublet, and plenty of atmospheric activities to savor, from archery to entertainment.

What ho: Find out more now, including all of the Holidazzle Sale details, at the Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire site.