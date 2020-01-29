Otter Bowl to Win Hearts by a Whisker

What to Know Sunday, Feb. 2 at 4 p.m.

Aquarium of the Pacific

Admission will be $19.95 after 3 p.m. on Feb. 2

Truth? There are more groupers in the ocean than goalposts, and finding a fifty yard line? You'll see plenty of kelp, and coral, but nothing that resembles a traditional football field.

And yet? There are otters in the ocean, those tumble-fun, back-floating, whisker-beautiful mammals.

Nope, these furry favorites are not competitors in a game, nor are they squaring off in a sporting contest, but if you hand them a tiny football, you can accurately guess they're going to do something highly squee-worthy.

While we're not casting tiny footballs into the ocean, the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach has a few on hand.

And keepers will kindly hand them over to the aquarium's beloved otters on Sunday, Feb. 2, all so the whiskery charmers can enjoy a few hours of romp-strong play.

These footballs, by the by, are made from frozen clams.

Feb. 2 just happens to be Super Bowl Sunday, yes. And, for sure, Otter Bowl VI is happening around the same time, from 3 to 6 o'clock. So you'll need to plan your visit to the Long Beach destination accordingly, if you've got a party or two to stop by along the way.

Upping the otter-sweet allure?

Aquarium admission will drop to $19.95 starting at 3 p.m. on Feb. 2, giving otterists and others the chance to enjoy the Pacific-adjacent aquatic museum through a sunny Sunday afternoon.

But will these superstar otters make a few touchdowns during the tumbly to-do? Which will also include enrichment toys, in addition to the frozen clam footballs?

They'll certainly touch hearts, yes, while the day, as it always does, will go down as a yearly favorite on the aquarium calendar.