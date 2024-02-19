Over two dozen restaurants are playing palate-pleasing parts in Dine Out Long Beach

What to Know Dine Out Long Beach Restaurant & Cocktail Week

Through Feb. 28; some restaurants will push into Leap Day with special savings

36+ places, including Roe's Seafood and Long Beach Tap House, are participating in 2024

Valentine's Day is over, and the long holiday weekend is coming to an end, and the effervescent occasions of March?

True, they're happening next month, but "next month" can feel a long way away from the middle of damp and chilly February.

In short? We're seeking celebratory moments, the kind of moments that aren't often associated with the second half of the second month, that time of year when people are beginning to feel all of the intense "where oh where is spring" feelings.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Dine Out Long Beach is here to turn our February frowns upside down, or at least appetizingly alleviate the dining doldrums of late winter, the dine-out dullness that can overtake us before merrier March meals arrive.

The Restaurant and Cocktail Week will feature almost three dozen restaurants, with the deals covering almost the rest of February.

That means you can find snack-worthy and suppable savings through Feb. 28 at a few seafood spots, Italian eateries, and spaces that specialize in fast-casual cuisine.

And a tasty twist? A few places on the list will push into Feb. 29, with Leap Year deals, so be sure to check with your favorite dining destination to see if they've got something in store.

The Grunion Gazette is presenting the palate-pleasing celebration and participating restaurants in 2024? Yummy: The excellent eateries include Claire's at the Museum, Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, and El Barrio Cantina.

One item that should tempt you, if available? "Imaginary Breadsticks," which are indeed imaginary, but the good they do is not: The give-back "item" helps support Restaurants Care, the beneficiary of Dine Out Long Beach.