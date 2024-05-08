Treat Mom to the ‘Pageant of the Masters' with this special Mother's Day sale

What to Know The Pageant of the Masters, a Laguna Beach on-stage tradition, will charm audiences nightly from July 6 through Aug. 30, 2024

A Mother's Day ticket special is happening through May 12; the tickets are good for performances in July 2024

Enjoy 20% off with the code MOM24; a $10 ticket service charge "applies to all orders"; read the deal's details at this site

If you were on the constant go-go-go when you were a busy tot, your mom likely remembers keeping tabs on your latest whereabouts, minute-by-minute (or, indeed, second-by-second).

The charming family recollections likely provide a few smiles, but, today, as a grown-up, you may be in search of something a bit more sedate, though certainly scintillating, for you and your mother to enjoy together.

Look to Laguna Beach for just the interesting, stay-still, like-totally-and-completely-still experience.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's the Pageant of the Masters we're rushing to rhapsodize about, the "tableaux vivant" production that features expertly costumed volunteers posing as figures in famous paintings and sculptures; the incredible make-up and hairpieces add to each artwork's almost otherworldly appearance.

If this is something your mom has wanted to check out, or perhaps she is a longtime fan, take note: There's a Mother's Day deal happening through May 12, a special that is good for tickets to July performances.

You'll enjoy 20% off your tickets with the code MOM24 (there is some fine print, like the $10 ticket service charge, so read all before making your purchase).

The pageantry has been pageanting for over nine decades, and plenty of Californians, and fans from all over, return each summer to the show's stately amphitheater to enjoy a fresh theme.

That theme in 2024 is "À La Mode: The Art of Fashion," an eye-catching extravaganza celebrating notable trends, design history, and the splendid sartorial spirit of several eras.