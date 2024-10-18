P-22 Day, a free festival, honors our region's amazing urban wildlife

What to Know 9th Annual P-22 Day Festival

Saturday, Oct. 19

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Free

Shane's Inspiration in Griffith Park

4801 Griffith Park Drive

Day-to-day chitchat in Southern California frequently turns to the topics of heat waves, June Gloom, the Santa Ana winds, and, yes, traffic.

But one of the more enduring topics that easily arise in regional conversations involves the critters we've spotted in our neighborhoods. It seems like every Southern Californian has a story or two, with people sharing raccoon or bobcat sightings from hikes, picnics, or even in their own front yards.

For this place we call home has some major urban wildlife energy, and you don't even need to head into the hills or canyons to pick up on it: The vibrant and ever-present energy thrums throughout Los Angeles, day and night.

P-22, the beloved and oh-so-missed mountain lion, was a prominent ambassador of urban wildlife energy, and, with this in mind, we take time to pay tribute to him each fall at a special festival.

The P-22 Day Festival is trotting into its ninth outing in 2024, and, as in years gone by, the Griffith Park gathering will serve as a celebratory conclusion to Urban Wildlife Week.

Swing by the picturesque spot on Oct. 19 and enjoy activities, displays, and odes to P-22, as well as the countless other critters that live in and around us, around the clock and all year long.

It's an educational event, too; conservation matters and living gently among the animals of our region is at the happening's heart.

No RSVP is needed, just twitch a tail and pad into Shane's Inspiration, if you'd like to bask in the beastie-inspired love.

You won't be too far from the new P-22 mural by artist Corie Mattie in Hollywood, if you'd like to create a day out that's fully devoted to all things P-22.

And if you drive under the new Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills, a wildlife bridge that is expected to open in just over a year or so, give or take a couple of months?

Pay a kind thought to P-22, his legacy, the hardworking builders, and all of the wildlife advocates who are making this crossing a reality.