Ride all the rides: Pacific Park has a new ‘First Come, First Save!' deal

What to Know "First Come, First Save!" at Pacific Park at the Santa Monica Pier: Visitors who purchase the all-day unlimited rides wristband between 11 a.m. and noon may enjoy a 50% discount

$25 unlimited ride wristband; available for purchase through Aug. 23, 2024 (in-person only; not online)

$15 wristbands for kids who are age 7 and under

Plovers to pelicans to all of those lively, super-vocal gulls: Admiring the early birds of the beach is something many up-with-the-sun locals have done, with pleasure.

But there are early birds among we humans, too, the sorts of adventurers that like to arrive when a destination opens for the day in order to maximize the daylight, and, if they spend several hours there, the starlight, too.

The team behind Pacific Park, the attraction-filled spot near the western end of Santa Monica Pier, is giving an end-of-summer shout-out to the early arrivers among us: There's a new "First Come, First Save!" deal happening now, but only a few more weeks.

The best part? You don't have to be up and fluttering at sunrise alongside the pelicans and seagulls. Simply stop by the Pacific Park ticket booth between 11 a.m. and noon, then purchase a wristband for half its usual price. (Yep, this has to be done there and not online.)

Once you're rocking your new accessory? Unlimited rides do await, a notion that might make any theme park fan's heart soar.

This is very much an in-person sort of offer — again, don't try to purchase online, because that won't happen — and you'll need to wing by the pier by Aug. 23 to savor the savings.

"With only a few weeks left of summer break, Pacific Park invites our guests to save big," said Nathan Smithson, Senior Director of Business Affairs at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier.

"We encourage guests to arrive when the Park opens at 11 a.m. and be the first to enjoy the mild weather and exciting rides here at the pier."

"This special offer is only available for the first hour we're open, so escape the heat, beat the traffic, and enjoy a full day of fun here at Pacific Park."

Rides include the world-famous solar-powered Pacific Wheel, the go-fast West Coaster, the sit-inside-a-"mouth" Shark Frenzy, and the swing-tastic Sea Dragon, a newer addition to the history-laden funporium.