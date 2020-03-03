Pageant of the Masters Seats Are on Sale, but Act Fast

What to Know Sale on through March 17, 2020

$17 Director's Tier Side section seats (up to a $35 value); Sunday-Friday performances

CLOVER20 is the code you need

Finding a little sunbeam as St. Patrick's Day approaches? The sort of sunbeam that will shine on a possible pot of gold, or gold piece, or something rather sweet and fortune-filled?

We're on the search for that sunbeam come March, as the days grow longer, the sky seems brighter, and some sweet luck would be splendid.

Pageant of the Masters, that stand-still summertime spectacular, happens to be in possession of such a sunbeam, and it is shining on the Laguna Beach event through, you got it, St. Patrick's Day 2020.

And this particular beam? It's leading Pageant fans to big savings on seats for the show, which opens on July 8 and is rocking a "Made in America" theme for this go-around.

Those big savings? Stand still for a second and check this out: You can enjoy a Director's Tier Side section seat for $17 with this sale.

Which means that, yes, lucky you, you'll experience one of the Golden State's best-known live productions, on a Sunday-Friday evening, for under twenty bucks.

These tickets can run up to $35, so those are a lot of dollars knocked off the usual price, oh boy.

There is a code you'll need, and, for sure, it is also themed to St. Patrick's Day, like the $17 price: It's CLOVER20, so be sure to employ that if you make the purchase.

Does your favorite shamrockin' sweethart love Pageant of the Masters? Perhaps gifting them a ticket, alongside their plate of corned beef, would be quite the lovely and lucky thing to do on March 17.

"Made in America" at Pageant of the Masters is on from July 8-Sept. 3, 2020.