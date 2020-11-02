‘PAWliticians' Run for Mayor of an Animal Adoption Center

By Alysia Gray Painter

We all know of plenty of politicians in this world, but "PAWliticians" are so much rarer.

And, to be honest? They're often cuddlier, too.

So where can you find these pet-able politicos here in the Golden State?

At the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Ranch Santa Fe, which is currently holding its inaugural race for mayor of the center, all to put "... the 'AW' back in PAWlitics."

The sweetest part of this endearing referendum? Several critters are in the running, including two horses and a goat.

Also sweet? You can choose your pick for the center's mayor, if you cast your online vote through November 3.

And maybe the best part of all?

While we're not sure what the newly chosen mayor's daily schedule will look like, the mayoral race is a way to bring attention to the center's adoption, educational, and therapeutic programs, which help a host of critters in so many ways.

The center, which was founded in 1972, also wanted to help "... lighten the mood during one of the most intense political climates in history."

Visit the 2020 Election for Mayor page now, and learn more about these prospective mayor-elects before you vote.

The winner of the Mayor of the Helen Woodward Animal Center will be announced on Nov. 5, 2020.

7 photos
1/7
Helen Woodward Animal Center/ Peter Dazeley
The race is on to pick the Helen Woodward Animal Center's first mayor. Several worthy candidates, some with hooves, some with paws, and one with a beak, are in the running.
2/7
The center shares the inspiring news: "Six Center animal favorites were nominated last week with campaign promises that include… an ever-present "happy-go-lucky attitude," absolutely "no fowl play" while in office, and a pledge to carry the responsibilities of the job on a "strong back." Pictured: Jack
3/7
"Running for office are equine resident Angel, long-time orphan pup Kyle, Humane Education parrot Tasha, Humane Education goat Millie, Therapeutic Riding instructor horse Jack, and long-time orphan cat Ms. Cake." Pictured: Kyle
4/7
"The political temperature is tough right now," said Helen Woodward Education Manager Haylee Blake. "We are hearing that a record-number of people are casting their votes in this year’s election and that party lines are more sharply drawn than ever before." Pictured: Millie
5/7
"For kids, the tension can feel scary and overwhelming. But cute fuzzy faces have a way of bringing people together and we’re hoping to get families talking about politics in a more light-hearted way." Pictured: Tasha
6/7
In addition to voting, visitors to the center's site might also paws, er, pause and get to know more about its animal adoption program. There are cats and dogs looking for loving homes right now. Pictured: Miss Cake
7/7
Vote through Nov. 3 at the Helen Woodward Animal Center site. The mayoral announcement will be made on Nov. 5. Best of luck to all the candidates! Pictured: Angel

This article tagged under:

animals

More Photo Galleries

Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Husband Honors Pregnant Wife For Day of the Dead After Suspected DUI Driver Ran Her Over
Husband Honors Pregnant Wife For Day of the Dead After Suspected DUI Driver Ran Her Over
JPL's Pumpkins of the Past Provide Cosmic Inspiration
JPL's Pumpkins of the Past Provide Cosmic Inspiration
Sean Connery: His Most Iconic Roles
Sean Connery: His Most Iconic Roles
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us