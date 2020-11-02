‘PAWliticians' Run for Mayor of an Animal Adoption Center

We all know of plenty of politicians in this world, but "PAWliticians" are so much rarer.

And, to be honest? They're often cuddlier, too.

So where can you find these pet-able politicos here in the Golden State?

At the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Ranch Santa Fe, which is currently holding its inaugural race for mayor of the center, all to put "... the 'AW' back in PAWlitics."

The sweetest part of this endearing referendum? Several critters are in the running, including two horses and a goat.

Also sweet? You can choose your pick for the center's mayor, if you cast your online vote through November 3.

And maybe the best part of all?

While we're not sure what the newly chosen mayor's daily schedule will look like, the mayoral race is a way to bring attention to the center's adoption, educational, and therapeutic programs, which help a host of critters in so many ways.

The center, which was founded in 1972, also wanted to help "... lighten the mood during one of the most intense political climates in history."

Visit the 2020 Election for Mayor page now, and learn more about these prospective mayor-elects before you vote.

The winner of the Mayor of the Helen Woodward Animal Center will be announced on Nov. 5, 2020.