PAWmicon Has Pro-Filled Panels and Online Vendors

You could always find them in San Diego. The fundraisers were always about raising money for the Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe, as well as spreading awareness about home-needing critters. And the event always happened just before Comic-Con International, a mid-July staple in the city.

Not much has changed with the event as we head into PAWmicon 2020, but there is something major: It's virtual this year, and it is woofing it up over two days instead of one.

Those days are July 7 and 8, and everyone everywhere is invited to dress up their cat or dog as their favorite Gotham-saving, cape-wearing do-gooder or villainous character while staying at home.

But here's something extra: Animal pros will be hosting a number of panels, adding a different and information-rich dimension to this year's PAWmicon.

Larissa Wohl, the pet expert from Hallmark Channel, will discuss "Pets on Set," while a number of beastie-loving scribes will gather (virtually) to talk about "Authors and Animals."

In addition to the panels, look for an artists' alley and vendor village, augmented reality experiences, trivia sessions, and read-alouds for kids (featuring stories that feature, you bet, dogs and cats).

The Comic-Con Museum is a partner in all of this meow-merry fun, and a ticket? It's $25.

Keep in mind that while the Comic-Con Museum, which is slated to open in Balboa Park in 2021, is co-helming the event, Comic-Con International is canceled in 2020.

Check out the themes for all eight panels now, how to participate in the cosplay, and how to get in on some of the arf-able activities?

Trot by PAWmicon now, before all the barkers and purrers gather, from points all over, to help their furry brethren of the Helen Woodward Animal Center.