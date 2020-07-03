The Aquarium's Outdoor Area Is Open, With Reduced Admission

What to Know $12 reduced outdoor-only admission through July 24; reservations must be made in advance (capacity is limited)

Visitors will receive a ticket to return to the aquarium when the indoor spaces reopen

Please observe face covering and physical distancing protocols; temperatures will be taken before guests enter the area

If you've been doing more bird-watching lately, you're not alone.

It's a pursuit that's grown in popularity during the coronavirus closures, when many people are turning their binoculars, and nature-loving interest, to the trees, yards, and wilder spaces near their homes.

Chances are good you've seen some glorious plumage, thanks to the number of winged superstars that call Southern California home, from hummingbirds to hawks.

But finding a lorikeet, just chilling out on a branch near your door? That's going to land on the unlikely side of things.

There's no need to be down in the beak, however: You can keep up with lorikeets by visiting with the eye-poppingly colorful birds at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.

The aquarium shuttered its indoor spaces on July 2, per Governor Newsom's temporary re-closing order of museums and attractions.

But the outdoor area is permitted to remain open, though visitors should still observe a host of safety protocols, including physical distancing and wearing face coverings. Your temperature will also be taken before you enter.

What's to see there, once you're out and about outside? Plenty, from the bird-bountiful Lorikeet Forest to the June Keyes Penguin Habitat.

And, yes, the Shark Lagoon gill, er, will be open, too.

The aquarium is discounting its admission, given its outdoor-only nature, through the closure. The closure is expected to conclude on July 24 (though you'll want to watch for updates and date changes as July proceeds).

As for that reduced admission?

It's $12 per person to visit the lorikeets, sharks, and penguins during the next three weeks. And, for sure: Make that reservation well before you go.

And here's something to consider, too: You'll also receive a ticket to visit the aquarium once the indoor area opens again.

For more information, and what you can see outdoors and under the sun, click.