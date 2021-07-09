PAWmicon's Pet Cosplay Trots to Comic-Con, Virtually

What to Know The famous Helen Woodward Animal Center event will be featured on an online Comic-Con panel on July 25, 2021

PAWmicon Weekend take place from July 23-25 in Rancho Santa Fe, with the main event woofing on the morning of July 24

$10 to enter your pet in the Cosplay Contest

Superheroic pets?

There are millions of them among us.

In fact, there is probably one sleeping next to you, on the couch or at the foot of the bed, right now.

And best of all? These brave beasties don't require a cape, mysterious anonymity, or a catchy nickname to tap into their amazing, hero-strong powers: They only need to do what they do, offering love, cuddles, loyalty, and companionship, each and every day.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center honors the sweet, snouty, and meowy superheroes in our worlds, around the calendar, through a bevy of animal-helping, world-better programs, from adoption-centered efforts to movie nights to family-fun pet events.

And one of the center's best-known happenings is on fast and furry approach.

Nope, PAWmicon Weekend won't need to leap any tall buildings to reach the center's Rancho Santa Fe homebase, but any humans who'd like to enter their sweetie pies in the Cosplay Contest should start planning their outfits ASAP.

For the popular contest is ready to shine a light on happy, hero-inspired hounds and felines on July 24, the second day of the celebratory weekend.

The cost to enter?

It's $10, which helps the Helen Woodward Animal Center help animals.

Other happenings during the woof-ready, purr-it-up weekend? Giveaways, photo opportunities, and adoptable pets with adorable names inspired by popular culture.

Cuuuute.

But here's something new for the event, which turns eight years old in 2021: PAWmicon has been invited to play a central role in a Comic-Con International panel, a big first for the center.

The virtual presentation will take place at on Sunday, July 25, a day after the center's on-site Cosplay Contest, at 11 in the morning.

The name of the panel?

It's worth a throaty howl: "Animals in Graphic Novels and Games" is the theme, so look forward to an insider-y look "... at the unique and special qualities that animals bring to the world of superheroes."

For all things PAWmicon, including pictures that give us all the hero-happies, visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center site now.