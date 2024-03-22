Carlsbad

Peak bloom is arriving early at The Flower Fields, so go now (or soon)

The weather has been optimal for the famous ranunculus flowers of Carlsbad, which are making an ahead-of-schedule showing.

By Alysia Gray Painter

The Flower Fields

What to Know

  • The Flowers Fields in Carlsbad
  • The bustling spring attraction is open daily through Mother's Day; advance tickets are required; several activities and sights festoon the popular destination
  • The 70,00,000-plus Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers have hit their peak around mid-April in past years, but the bloom is moving faster in 2024

"Spring forward" isn't something we do when Daylight Saving Time begins; we're also eagerly springing forward in terms of errands we've postponed, household projects we've put off, and the other areas we promised to get to, eventually, during the colder days of winter.

Sometimes, though, it isn't only we humans springing forward when spring begins: The world, as it awakens, can also seem to step up the pace in terms of personal growth.

And when it comes to flowers powerfully flowering, that pace is all about putting petal, er, pedal to the metal.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Take The Flower Fields, the truly-and-honestly-world-famous eye-popper of an attraction in Carlsbad.

The spectacular cultivated spread, which rambles over dozens of hilly acres just a short drive from the ocean, is known for the gorgeous Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flower.

Actually, over 70,000,000 of them, give or take.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Trending news 20 hours ago

McDonald's sets the record straight on the viral $12 dinner box debate

Weekend 21 hours ago

Things to do this weekend: Enjoy ‘Free-For-All Day' at over two dozen SoCal Museums

These flowers begin their run in early March — again, give or take — with a peak bloom around the middle of April most years.

But remember when we were talking about "springing forward" and picking up the pace on various spring projects?

It looks as if the flowers of The Flower Fields are moving fast: The bloom is looking to be "early" this year and the attraction's team is advising flower fans to visit soon if they'd like to experience the peak bloom.

"The Blooms Are Early This Year!" the team trumpeted in a March 22 email to followers. The sooner-than-expected show is thanks to "the wonderful weather" which "the ranunculus are loving."

If you do plan to visit at any point of the season, which concludes on May 12, this is oh-so-important: You'll need to purchase your ticket in advance.

And if you swing by after the peak has passed? Other delights include sunflowers, sweet peas, and stay-awhile activities like wine tasting and music.

For more on calling upon this color-topia of floral fabulousness, call upon The Flower Fields site now.

This article tagged under:

Carlsbadflowers
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us