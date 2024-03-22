Peak bloom is arriving early at The Flower Fields, so go now (or soon)

What to Know The Flowers Fields in Carlsbad

The bustling spring attraction is open daily through Mother's Day; advance tickets are required; several activities and sights festoon the popular destination

The 70,00,000-plus Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers have hit their peak around mid-April in past years, but the bloom is moving faster in 2024

"Spring forward" isn't something we do when Daylight Saving Time begins; we're also eagerly springing forward in terms of errands we've postponed, household projects we've put off, and the other areas we promised to get to, eventually, during the colder days of winter.

Sometimes, though, it isn't only we humans springing forward when spring begins: The world, as it awakens, can also seem to step up the pace in terms of personal growth.

And when it comes to flowers powerfully flowering, that pace is all about putting petal, er, pedal to the metal.

Take The Flower Fields, the truly-and-honestly-world-famous eye-popper of an attraction in Carlsbad.

The spectacular cultivated spread, which rambles over dozens of hilly acres just a short drive from the ocean, is known for the gorgeous Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flower.

Actually, over 70,000,000 of them, give or take.

These flowers begin their run in early March — again, give or take — with a peak bloom around the middle of April most years.

But remember when we were talking about "springing forward" and picking up the pace on various spring projects?

It looks as if the flowers of The Flower Fields are moving fast: The bloom is looking to be "early" this year and the attraction's team is advising flower fans to visit soon if they'd like to experience the peak bloom.

"The Blooms Are Early This Year!" the team trumpeted in a March 22 email to followers. The sooner-than-expected show is thanks to "the wonderful weather" which "the ranunculus are loving."

If you do plan to visit at any point of the season, which concludes on May 12, this is oh-so-important: You'll need to purchase your ticket in advance.

And if you swing by after the peak has passed? Other delights include sunflowers, sweet peas, and stay-awhile activities like wine tasting and music.

For more on calling upon this color-topia of floral fabulousness, call upon The Flower Fields site now.