PEANUTS Fans, a Snoopy-riffic Party Dances Back to Knott's Berry Farm

Activities, special treats, and a whole caboodle of character meet-and-greets are on the theme park's roster.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Knott's Berry Farm

What to Know

  • PEANUTS Celebration at Knott's Berry Farm
  • Jan. 28 through Feb. 26, 2023
  • Included with admission

Doing the Snoopy dance with all your merry might?

You might break out your best moves around Halloween, when various PEANUTS-inspired snacks show up in our trick-or-treat buckets. (True, Charlie Brown only ever got rocks in the seasonal TV special, but we look forward to all sorts of goodies inspired by the beloved characters.)

And come Christmas? We're also feeling the Schulz-style spirit, thanks to the appearance of tiny Charlie Brown trees and decorations that recall a certain beagle's brightly lit doghouse.

But for Southern Californians, the PEANUTS-packed energy begins to truly take off in the first weeks of the new year, when a multi-week festivity dances back into Knott's Berry Farm.

It's the PEANUTS Celebration, of course, a park-wide whimsy that has all of the spunk, pluck, and utter cute-a-tude we need at the start of the year.

And while the Buena Park destination features the timeless characters from Charles Schulz's legendary comic strip throughout the calendar, the wintertime revelry is when the PEANUTSverse comes into full and festive bloom around the theme park.

"It's Your Life, Charlie Brown," a game show with a zazzy musical element, is one of the festival's centerpieces, as is "Snoopy's Legendary Rooftop Concert," a nighttime offering.

"Charlie Brown's Trivia Challenge," "PEANUTS Sketch School," the "PEANUTS Cowboy Jamboree," and the new "To the Moon: Snoopy Soars with NASA" exhibit are also on the roster.

As are cheery chances to snap adorable pictures with various characters and enjoy all of those limited-time confections (including the occasional cookie that bears more than a passing resemblance to Charlie Brown's zig-zaggy yellow shirt).

The activities and shows are included with your Knott's admission. For the long and lively line-up of all things PEANUTS, visit the celebration's online HQ now.

