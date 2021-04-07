Peek at the Disneyland Rides Ready to Roll at Reopening

What to Know Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure reopen on April 30, 2021

Advance tickets and reservations are necessary; reservations open on April 12 and ticket bookings on April 15

Space Mountain at Disneyland park and The Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure are two of the rides set to open at reopening

Guessing?

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

It's a major and merry component of a day spent at Disneyland park.

You might do a little guessing as to which pirate ship you'll board at Peter Pan's Flight (the one with the green mast, or the red one, or the blue).

You might try and imagine the other poses that the riders in your car will strike as the camera flashes on Space Mountain.

And making a guess about the last goodie you'll enjoy before the park closes? Really, when the tempting choices are so plentiful, your guess, even made behalf of yourself, is as good as anyone's, really.

But there's no more guessing to do when it comes to trying to figure out which rides will again zoon when Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure reopen, following a year-plus pandemic closure, on April 30.

Disneyland Resort has shared that information, and, as you can, well, guess, some epic attractions are on the list.

Space Mountain is one of the rides ready to lift guests into the cosmos, and Indiana Jones Adventure will summon snakes, spiders, and subterranean thrills, too.

Possibly the heigh-ho-iest headline of the reopening?

Snow White's Enchanted Wish, the brand-new reimagining of Snow White's Scary Adventure in Fantasyland, will debut.

But some of the newer fun will assemble later in the year. The Avengers Campus, at Disney California Adventure, still has a to-be-determined opening date.

Here's something bound to stir up the thrills and chills: The Disneyland team promises "new magic" will materialize at the Haunted Mansion, which will also say "boo!" again when the parks reopen on the last day of April 2021.

Visitors to Black Spire Outpost inside Galaxy's Edge can make their way onto Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run.

And let the calliope sound: Dumbo the Flying Elephant will again take to the Anaheim skies before May arrives.

And at Disney California Adventure? The Incredicoaster and Toy Story Midway Mania, two Pixar Pier gems, will add superhero speed and lively game-play to the park when it again says hello to guests.

Find out more at the Disneyland "Experience Updates" site, and keep in mind that both a ticket and reservation will be required for entry at either park.