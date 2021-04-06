Disneyland Just Shared New Info on Tickets and Reservations

What to Know Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure reopen on April 30, 2021

"(B)oth a theme park reservation and valid admission ticket for the same park on the same date are required for guests ages 3 and up"

Reservations open on April 12; ticket sales open on April 15

A true Disneyland devotee tracks such things easily, with multiple merry programs running in the back of their minds simultaneously.

Disneyland fans know how long it takes to walk from the entrance gate to Fantasyland, how much a Dole whip costs, and where the best views of the Millennium Falcon are inside Galaxy's Edge.

So keeping a few additional numbers, dates, and must-knows in mind, specifically about new ticket info, fresh reservation rules, and reopening details?

It's as simple as posing for a photo in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle.

Grab your White Rabbit-style watches, Disneylanders, and other keep-track devices: The Happiest Place on Earth has posted all of the important ticket and reservation information about visiting both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure after they both reopen on April 30, 2021.

First up: There's quite a few points to review, so put on your favorite Disney soundtrack and clear some time to read all.

One headline? "To enter Disneyland park or Disney California Adventure park, both a theme park reservation and valid admission ticket for the same park on the same date are required for guests ages 3 and up." And this: "Guests must have a valid theme park admission ticket in order to make a reservation."

The Anaheim theme parks will initially open to California residents, as was previously announced.

And if you're hoping to visit with another household or two? That's fine, but the limit is three households calling upon a park as a group.

As for essential April dates to mark down: Reservations open on April 12, while ticket sales begin again on April 15.

If you have a valid ticket already, you can make your reservation starting on April 12.

Park hours, for both parks, will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., but, of course, are "subject to change."

Dining reservations, for select eateries, will open on April 22.

As mentioned, there are a number of things to know, including dates, the order you'll want to follow to secure your ticket and reservation, and how to put your party together.

There's a very clear and handy infographic on the Disneyland blog which explains the step-by-step you need to follow to proceed.

Visit it now, write down the dates, details, and must-knows, and start dreaming of your return to posing for pictures in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle, strolls along Main Street, and snacking on Dole whips, too.