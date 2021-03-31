Disneyland's Blue Bayou Restaurant to Offer Adult Sips

What to Know The restaurant, located in New Orleans Square, will add Hurricane Cocktails to its menu, as well as a "sparkling wine package"

The theme park's spirited offerings have been previously limited to the members-only Club 33 and Oga's Cantina in Galaxy's Edge

Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure will reopen on April 30

Flickering fireflies, distant banjo music, crickets chirping, boats gliding into the gloaming, the gentle glow of an old-fashioned table lamp?

Few eateries boast the velvety atmosphere of the Blue Bayou, the famous New Orleans Square restaurant where it is, quite magically, always just around twilight.

Lafitte's Landing, the boarding area for Pirates of the Caribbean, sits across the water from the restaurant, making the Blue Bayou one of the few fine dining experiences to exist inside, or at least very much adjacent to, a theme park ride.

The dining destination has long been one of Disneyland Resort's gourmet jewels, a sophisticated setting where fine cuts of meat, Cajun-tasty pastas, and, oh yes, those obsessed-over Monte Cristo sandwiches, are all on the menu.

Not on the menu at this spirited spot , however? Spirits, or wines, or beers.

Those libations have long been served next door to the Blue Bayou, at the members-only Club 33, and, since the spring of 2019, a thirsty person could find fancy drinks created for the 21-and-over set at Oga's Cantina in Galaxy's Edge.

Now Blue Bayou will join Club 33 and Oga's Cantina as an inside-Disneyland place where a glass of vino or a brew may be purchased and enjoyed.

Oh yes, and something spirited and inspired by the singular setting, too: Hurricane Cocktails, those beyond-iconic Louisiana libations, will also be on the menu.

The announcement, which also revealed that Blue Bayou will offer a "sparkling wine package," was made on the Disney Parks blog on the final day of March 2021.

Look also for "... new, seasonal takes on our Mint Julep non-alcoholic beverage," the blog post revealed.

It's a decision that will make plenty of fine dining enthusiasts excited, such as the Blue Bayou guests who've thought a glass of chardonnay might go nicely with their rack of lamb or beet salad.

Stay tuned for more information on when the firefly-famous Disneyland landmark will again open.

