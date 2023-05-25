Peek Inside The Huntington's New (but Historical) Rose Garden Tea Room

What to Know The Rose Garden Tea Room Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

The venerable venue, which is located in a 1911 building on the San Marino landmark's grounds, underwent extensive renovations

The tea room reopened on May 24; garden entry, in addition to tea room reservations, is required

A rose doesn't take too long to bloom, but a stylish tea room that is surrounded by roses, which also happens to have "rose" in its name, can take a few years.

Look to San Marino, and The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, a place that is home to a number of stately buildings that are well over 100 years old.

One of those picturesque places, the Rose Garden Tea Room, shuttered in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. Renovation work began in 2021, with extensive restorations to the 1911 building, the ground-up construction of a new outdoor seating area, and added "functionality" for the venue on the landmark's to-do list.

"This renovation celebrates one of our most beloved historic structures, acknowledging what has been one of the area's most iconic dining destinations since it first opened to the public many decades ago," said Huntington President Karen R. Lawrence.

"These innovative upgrades will make for an extraordinary tea experience. The Shakespeare Pavilion expands our capacity and creates a fluid space between indoors and outdoors that our visitors will love."

The Rose Garden Tea Room opened its petals on May 24, 2023, giving flower fans and lovers of traditional tea services a peek at the pretty, light-filled spaces and the airy Shakespeare Pavilion.

Eager to snack on small sandwiches and sweets — think smoked salmon with dill cream cheese and caviar as well as buckwheat financiers — and sip beautiful brews at the lovely location? You'll need a ticket to The Huntington as well as a Rose Garden Tea Room reservation.

Take a look now at the tea room, outdoor area, and some of the swanky snackables on the just-debuted menu.

Floral banquettes, soft lights, and mirrors: A peek inside the new Rose Garden Tea Room. (photo: Joshua White / JWPictures.com. The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens)

The spacious lobby offers warmth, skylights, and seating while you wait. (photo: Joshua White / JWPictures.com. The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens)

Scones, bubbly, pert little tea pots, and crustless sandwiches adorn a table. (photo: Chuy Studio. The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens)

A closer look at some of the sophisticated sweets, including confections emblazoned with The Huntington's iconic "H" monogram. (photo: Chuy Studio. The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens)