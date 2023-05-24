Sunflower Season Is Abloom at Hana Field (but Do Make Reservations)

What to Know Hana Field in Costa Mesa

Saturdays and Sundays; visiting the Tanaka Farms-helmed field requires advance reservations

$6 admission; $15 for 15 blooms (plus a keepsake cup); you'll need to arrive with your own cutting tools; please see the site for more instructions before booking

So many flowers live up to the spirit of their names, from the daffodil (which does seem delightfully daffy) to the wisteria (a vine that drops with purple buds that appear, at least at first glance, to boast a wistful mystery).

But the sunflower may be queen in this category, for its marvelous moniker is truly an ideal fit. This is, after all, a big-headed blossom that looks like its namesake, or at least how a creative kid might draw the sun.

Lush, well-packed petals, a seedy center, and that impressively tall stature add to its singular allure.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's an allure we look for in the summer, though sunflower-ing can and does begin in the springtime in Southern California.

The sunflowers that popped up at The Flower Fields delighted guests, but the Carlsbad attraction has shuttered for another season.

But breathe a sigh of relief, for Hana Field's time to delight us has now arrived.

The sunflower-packed expanse, a colorful Costa Mesa gem that debuted in 2021, is overseen by Tanaka Farms of Irvine.

If you simply want to visit, admission is six dollars (plenty of people stop by for pictures).

Plan on heading home with 15 sunflowers? That's $15, and you'll get a keepsake cup.

You will want to show up with your own cutting utensils.

And booking your visit in advance? Definitely do so here.

Rocking some long pants is recommended, but there are other helpful tips to know before you go. The Tanaka Farms team has plenty of information on this page.

Reservations are currently open through June. Again, this is in Costa Mesa, not Irvine, but if you're keen to stop by the farm's main location to see what is happening in the U-pick arena?

You'll find some sweet strawberry-picking opportunities, as well as the promise of melon season, which begins in July.