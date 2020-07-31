Penguin Encounters Waddle Back Into the Aquarium

What to Know Long Beach

$150 per person, $135 per aquarium member for the half-hour encounter

Minimum of two people, maximum of four people, all same household (youngest age is 7)

Deciding to see what the penguins of the June Keyes Penguin Habitat of the Aquarium of the Pacific are up to at any given moment?

That's the easy part, thanks to the aquarium's nifty webcams.

But then you've got another decision to make, once you reach the page that features the Long Beach-based aquarium's beloved colony of Magellanic Penguins: Do you choose the webcam that allows you to watch the birds romp below water or the webcam that is focused on the birds' adorable antics above the water's surface?

Decisions, decisions.

Both are good choices, ultimately, but now you've got another decision to make: Do you treat the penguin lover in your household to a very special happening that's flapping back into the ocean-close institution?

That would be Penguin Encounters, which returns to the Aquarium of the Pacific on Monday, Aug. 3.

It's a half-hour program, and members of the same household are invited to participate together, with face coverings, all while they visit with penguins as a nearby (but still physically distanced) educator answers any penguin-focused questions.

There should be a minimum of two people or a maximum of four, and, again, they should all hail from the same home. As for the youngest age of the participants? That would be 7, says the aquarium.

Oh yes: And be sure that cameras are on hand, too, to record the cuteness, for part of the encounter is the opportunity to "sit next to" a penguin or be in its near vicinity as it waddles and explores.

It's a morningtime meet-up, starting at 8:30 a.m., and you'll need to book your Penguin Encounter at least 48 hours ahead of time.

Waddle by this page for all you need to know about meeting a penguin. And no: You won't need to wear a tuxedo, even if the superstars you're going to admire are dressed in their tux'd-out best.