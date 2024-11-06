Philippe the Original has a cute new ornament, just ‘in time' for the holidays

What to Know Philippe the Original Clock Ornament

$10.95

Available online and at the restaurant

The famous eatery is synonymous with French Dip sandwiches, hot mustard, bright pink pickled eggs, and Dodger devotion

Dodger fans spent a lot of October convening at Philippe the Original, one of our city's prized pre-game places. It's where plenty of Blue boosters regularly gather to enjoy a quick dinner, a few playful predictions, and some old-timey atmosphere.

The landmark restaurant, in short, has a well-known knack for celebrating our love of baseball, but also what follows all of the post-season action: the holidays.

In fact, the eatery, which is savorily synonymous with world-class French Dip sandwiches and fiery mustard, has released a few festive Christmas ornaments in recent years, all to help its fans bring that Philippe's-style spirit home.

Yep, there's an ornament that looks like a French Dip, and for the mustard mavens out there? You can get your own bottle for the tree (well, not an actual bottle, but a representation of one).

Now a new ornament is debuting in 2024, and just in time for the decorating season: The cool neon clock that instantly says "you've arrived at one of Southern California's most appetizing eateries."

Priced at $10.95, the Philippe the Original Wall Clock Ornament is festooned with a red ribbon; find it at the restaurant's online shop or while you're visiting the Alameda Street spot for a social supper.

There are other Philippe ornaments available at the online shop if you want to complete your French Dip-themed Christmas tree, including baubles featuring the restaurant's snazzy sign and, oh yes, a jar of those perfect pickled eggs.