Philippe’s Fans Share Memories During #StayatHome

What to Know Philippe the Original

1001 N. Alameda Street (temporarily closed)

Fans are sharing favorite Philippe's stories on Facebook

Every one of us who dearly loves a particular restaurant has experienced a first visit, a best visit, and a longest visit, too.

And, of course, we all look forward to that next visit, a return to a place we adore.

And if you've been a regular at Philippe the Original, the famous French-Dip'd destination for Dodgers fans, commuters catching a train at nearby Union Station, and all of us who support historic eateries, you likely have a lot of memories and good times to share.

And fans of the famous sandwiches-and-more spot, who are currently staying at home in response to COVID-19, are sharing those memories in a nostalgia-fueled, emotion-sweet post on Facebook.

"Share one of your favorite Philippe's memories or pics from a past visit with us," reads the March 21 Philippe the Original post. "We would all enjoy it and it would definitely be something to look forward to as we all look forward to re-open soon. Go!"

Dozens of fans quickly shared both photos and stories of their visits to the neon-sign'd establishment.

A scroll through the comments reveals that Philippe's has long been central to fun family lunches, special events, and, of course, dining ahead of a Dodgers game.

Have a snapshot to share? Or an anecdote about the first time you tried Philippe's fiery mustard? Or your favorite style of French Dip?

The line is open, or rather the Facebook post, and Philippe's fans are surely eager to hear what you've got to share.

Connecting over cuisine? We still can, with heart and humor, even if we're not all at the same table during this #stayathome period.

And one final bright spot? Philippe the Original will again be available for takeout and delivery, via Postmates, beginning on April 1, 2020.