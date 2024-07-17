What to Know Topped opens at the Original Farmers Market July 19

The new stand is the tangy dream of the team behind Kaylin + Kaylin Pickles, which arrived at the mid-city public market in early 2020

Nutella, peanut butter, and pretzels are among the offbeat toppings that pickle lovers will find at the new stand

Talk about some truly sweet news for sour enthusiasts: Kaylin + Kaylin Pickles, the popular purveyor of stylish spears, is opening a pickle boat-themed stand at the Original Farmers Market.

True, Kaylin + Kaylin has held crunchy court at the beloved public market for nearly five years now, and the pickle pros will dill, er, still be serving up the tangy tastes that regulars have come to expect.

But a new venture called Topped, which is also located at the Original Farmers Market, is putting a slightly different twist on the mouth-puckering perfection that is the pickle.

Picture a pickle boat, with room made in the middle of the pickle for a variety of appetizing add-ons. Now picture eating that pickle boat one juicy bite at a time, as well as all of the Fritos and/or cheese nestled within its succulent center.

Pickles popping up in all sorts of outlandish dishes isn't a recent development — creative cooks have long spiced cocktails with pickle juice or added pickles to dishes where they don't traditionally appear — but contemporary social media trends have definitely elevated playful pickle-centered cuisine.

Now you, too, can snack on one of these quirky combos during your next saunter through the clocktower'd landmark; some of the Topped offerings include Fritos and nacho cheese or lox, cream cheese, and some everything seasoning for kick.

Doritos will make piquant appearances, as will Cheetos.

Nutella is another pickle-topping choice — it's accompanied by pretzels and peanut butter — should you want something a bit more dessert-ish from your hefty pickle half.

Pickle chips, too, will be in the palate-pleasing game at Topped, if you're tempted by smaller slices brimming with yummy condiments.

"There is such a fandom for delicious pickles in LA and I'm so happy I can deliver," shared owner Scott Kaylin. "I am excited to see this truly original concept come to life, as it's never been done before!"

If you're seeking a straight-up pickle, without the cheese or chips, you'll want to head over to Kaylin + Kaylin Pickles, where artisanal spears rule.

Pickle flights, pickle tastes, and intriguing pickles, including the popular Sweet Heat Chips, have given the bustling stand some sweetly sour energy since its dilly Southern California debut.