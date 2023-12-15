Piñatas, Las Posadas, and treats: Join a joyful Olvera Street tradition

What to Know Las Posadas, a Christmastime tradition observed across Mexico and the Southwest, follows Mary and Joseph as they seek a room at an inn

The poignant procession will stroll and sing at Olvera Street over nine nights, beginning Dec. 16 at 7:15 p.m.; arrive early for the Children's Piñata at 6:30 p.m.

Complimentary champurrado and pan dulce are also part of the heartwarming gathering

Wondering when an uplifting and meaningful holiday event, one that is synonymous with the season of light, will return?

You might consult a website or phone a favorite location to get the latest details; asking friends if they know is something you could do, too.

But when it comes to Las Posadas, the centuries-old song-filled festivities that add a poignant and pretty glow to Olvera Street, you don't have to wonder about the return date each year: The Christmas celebration happens every night, over nine nights, leading up to a Christmas Eve conclusion.

That means you'll want to be at the shop- and restaurant-lined landmark on Dec. 16, if you'd like to be present for the first evening, though stopping by on any evening, or multiple evenings, from Dec. 16 to 24 is fine.

No reservations are needed, nor a ticket; the free event, presented by the Olvera Street Merchants Association Foundation, is open to all.

You may want to arrive a bit before the nightly procession, though, if you've got tots in tow: The Children's Piñata, a popular feature of the fiesta, is at 6:30 (followed by the procession, which begins at Avila Adobe near the heart of Olvera Street, some 45 minutes later).

"Each night the crowd gathers as the pastores, or shepherds, are led by the angel to ask for shelter at one of the shops on Olvera Street," reveals a summary on the foundation's site.

"Initially turned away, Mary and Joseph are finally given shelter and songs of celebration can be heard up and down Olvera Street."

Those observing Las Posadas traditionally follow behind, all to witness the joyful conclusion.

Champurrado, that delicious and chocolate-y Mexican classic, will warm hands, hearts, and tummies, as will pan dulce; those who participate in Las Posadas are treated to these traditional goodies when the procession concludes.