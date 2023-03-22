Pizza Day at Smorgasburg LA Is All About Saucy Specials and Cheesy Bliss

What to Know Sunday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROW DTLA

Pizza pros will be featured at the large outdoor market; entry is free, food and drink are additional, and dogs are not allowed

These rainy mornings — scratch that, days — er, we mean weeks — have made us want to dive into a massive vat of warm, pull-apart dough, the sort of flour-filled swimming pool that will hold us in its soft embrace.

Since doughy dives are rather hard to come by, and leaving such a pool might prove to be especially sticky, we're inspired to turn our damp gaze in another direction.

We're looking to ROW DTLA, the happy place where Smorgasburg LA, the large-scale outdoor food market, is held each Sunday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's an event where plenty of dough-based bites can be found, each and every week, but on March 26? The pie pros will be out in flavorful force, all to give lovers of spice, depth, and tangy toppings an especially delicious and dough-strong experience.

Oh yes, we're ballyhooing about Pizza Day, an appetizing event that will feature a number of pop-up to-dos and snacky specials at the market.

Il Chicano pizza will be one of the highlights, with chimichurri, roasted corn, @thechoriman Red Zacatecas chorizo, jalapeño, cilantro, cotija, and crema" creating the pie's tantalizing taste.

Upping the atmosphere? DJ music and a beer garden and, just maybe, a mostly sunshiny day. Imagine that.

In fact, we're going to quit daydreaming about giant swimming pools brimming with warm dough and start thinking about eating an artisan-made slice of great pizza while strolling the large market on a pleasant, potentially dry Sunday morning.

What a great dream, but here's something amazing to consider: It can come true, on March 26, at Smorgasburg LA's Pizza Day.