Pizza

Pizza Day at Smorgasburg LA Is All About Saucy Specials and Cheesy Bliss

And you thought Pi Day was over; pop-ups and pie-perfecting vendors will be in the savory spotlight at ROW DTLA.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Claudia Totir

What to Know

  • Sunday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • ROW DTLA
  • Pizza pros will be featured at the large outdoor market; entry is free, food and drink are additional, and dogs are not allowed

These rainy mornings — scratch that, days — er, we mean weeks — have made us want to dive into a massive vat of warm, pull-apart dough, the sort of flour-filled swimming pool that will hold us in its soft embrace.

Since doughy dives are rather hard to come by, and leaving such a pool might prove to be especially sticky, we're inspired to turn our damp gaze in another direction.

We're looking to ROW DTLA, the happy place where Smorgasburg LA, the large-scale outdoor food market, is held each Sunday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's an event where plenty of dough-based bites can be found, each and every week, but on March 26? The pie pros will be out in flavorful force, all to give lovers of spice, depth, and tangy toppings an especially delicious and dough-strong experience.

Oh yes, we're ballyhooing about Pizza Day, an appetizing event that will feature a number of pop-up to-dos and snacky specials at the market.

Il Chicano pizza will be one of the highlights, with chimichurri, roasted corn, @thechoriman Red Zacatecas chorizo, jalapeño, cilantro, cotija, and crema" creating the pie's tantalizing taste.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

South Pasadena 3 hours ago

Happy 20th, Vidéothèque: The Beloved Movie Rental Shop Marks a Milestone

Halloween 21 hours ago

This Free-to-See Halloween Pop-up Just Unveiled Its Opening Date (Really)

Upping the atmosphere? DJ music and a beer garden and, just maybe, a mostly sunshiny day. Imagine that.

In fact, we're going to quit daydreaming about giant swimming pools brimming with warm dough and start thinking about eating an artisan-made slice of great pizza while strolling the large market on a pleasant, potentially dry Sunday morning.

What a great dream, but here's something amazing to consider: It can come true, on March 26, at Smorgasburg LA's Pizza Day.

This article tagged under:

Pizza
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us