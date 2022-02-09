Pizza-Loving Lovebirds, CPK's ‘Sweet Deal for Two' Is Here

What to Know California Pizza Kitchen's "Sweet Deal for Two"; pick from two three-course, ready-to-share meals

The Classic option is $40, the Adventure choice is $50

Feb. 9-14, 2022

When Valentine's Day is less than a week away, and there's a weekend that precedes it, a sweetheart's mind often turns to finding merry meals, and how best to locate a place, and possible deals, that possesses both the panache of the holiday and plenty of deliciousness, too.

California Pizza Kitchen can help on both the panache and deliciousness front, with a pair of paramour-pleasing deals that will last right through Valentine's Weekend, and on Valentine's Day 2022, too, which falls on a Monday.

For the Sweet Deal for Two packages launched at the pizzas-and-more restaurants on Feb. 9, giving lovebirds a couple of options when considering share-ready meals of the three-course variety.

The Classic?

It includes one appetizer (think Spinach Artichoke Dip, White Corn Guacamole and Chips, or Mexican Street Corn), a pair of entrees (pizzas, pastas, and salads are on the roster), and a dessert (Red Velvet Cake makes a showing, of course, as do Key Lime Pie or Butter Cake).

The price in California? It's $40.

The Adventure deal also boasts an app, a pair of main meals, and a dessert, but the choices are a bit different, with Belgian Chocolate Soufflé Cake making a showing, and Lettuce Wraps with Chicken.

That's $45, at all Golden State CPKs.

A tempting perk included with these deals? Nice: "Guests will receive a buy-one-get-one free card for a BOGO Pizza, Pasta, or Salad valid from February 15 through February 22 (one per check)."

And, you bet: The limited-time opportunity to request a pizza in the cheerful shape of a heart has also returned, just in time for the Sweet Deal for Two.