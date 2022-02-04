Fresh Plans Are Unveiled for Beloved Deli Nate ‘n Al's

What to Know Nate 'n Al's opened in 1945

The North Beverly Drive delicatessen has been a longtime must-visit for Corned Beef and Cheese Blintzes

The h.wood Group, the eatery's new management, will work with owners Shelli and Irving Azoff on a spring 2022 "re-launch"

"Storied" is a word we hear quite often about legendary restaurants, those authentic and charming eateries that have become centers of their communities, but few spots are as fabled as Nate 'n Al's.

Since Al Mendelson and Nate Rimer founded the Beverly Hills delicatessen, just over 75 years ago, countless locals have dined there, again and again and again, making it a weekly, if not daily place to meet with friends.

That's not unusual for a place that's been a tried-and-true favorite for over seven decades, but when those locals are sometimes movie stars, directors, and the talented people behind the silver-screen dreams, a certain mystique understandably arises.

But there's no mystery as to why generations have loved the comfy-of-booth bastion of friendly service and hearty sandwiches: The food is filling, flavorful, and unforgettable, from Beef Brisket to Cheese Blitzes to Knish to Chicken Pot Pie.

When new owners Shelli and Irving Azoff came aboard in 2020, longtime fans wondered what might be ahead for the spot, and if major changes were due.

An announcement in early February 2022 provided more information, and an anticipatory look ahead: The h.wood Group has assumed managerial duties of Nate 'n Al's, and, in partnership with the Azoffs, will relaunch the restaurant in the spring of 2022.

What can regulars expect when this newest chapter in the Nate 'n Al's story begins?

A "modern homage to the landmark's nostalgic interiors" is on the table, with a continuing commitment to a number of menu classics, including Corned Beef and Pastrami.

The Azoffs, by the by, have worked with some of Southern California's best-known historic restaurants before, purchasing ultra-vintage The Apple Pan, on Pico Boulevard, in 2019.

John Terzian and Brian Toll, owners of The h.wood Group, shared their thoughts on the announcement.

"We both grew up eating at Nate 'n Al's. This iconic restaurant is close to our hearts and some of our fondest memories are getting brisket dips, or lox and bagels," said Terzian and Toll.

"We are thrilled to be part of this historic venue and continue the long legacy of Nate ’n Al's."

"We are incredibly happy to have John, Brian, and the entire h.wood Group bring their expertise and experience in the restaurant business to re-energize Nate 'n Al's while keeping all of the old traditions and food that we have loved for so many years," the Azoffs commented.

"We are certain that all our customers will be happy with the result of what the Azoff-H.wood group collaboration is bringing your way soon."

Of course, exciting developments are a regular occurrence at Nate 'n Al's, even if you've been enjoying the same great burger there, the one with creamy Russian dressing and red onion, too, since you were a kid.

Outdoor dining is available these days, if you'd like to people-watch, on North Beverly Drive, while you dig into a delicious and timeless plate of Lox, Eggs & Onions or The Hollywood, a sandwich that boasts Russian dressing, coleslaw, and some of the best-loved corned beef around.

For more of what's new, and what is staying just as it is, keep an eye on the beloved delicatessen's social updates.