Pizza People, Save Big on National Superhero Day

Do you have pizza on your mind?

Then you must be human, it must be a day of the week, and there is probably someone somewhere slide a circular slab of dough, complete with tasty toppings, into an oven.

For pizza, for all of its ubiquitousness, never seems to grow less delicious, or tempting, to our tastebuds.

In short? Our natural superhero powers don't work when it comes to sauce-laden, pepperoni-covered pies.

But we can still find our inner superhero, while we find supper, and maybe find the code for a free digital rental of a superheroic cinematic treat, too, while we're at it.

For Fresh Brothers is celebrating National Superhero Day on April 28 by offering its customers 20% off on carryout orders, when the code HERO is used.

And if you're among the first ten customers to place an order at a particular location? You'll receive a code to watch "Wonder Woman," for free, digitally. Are there details to know on the offer? Yes; read more here.

There are 20 locations around Southern California, and you can go for contact-free curbside pick-up or delivery.

More details on the Fresh Brothers approach to National Superhero Day? Fly this way, caped do-gooders of SoCal.