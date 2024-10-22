Porto's Turkey & Gravy Potato Balls return for Thanksgiving-style snacking

What to Know Porto's Bakery & Cafe's seasonal Turkey & Gravy Potato Balls

$1.89 each at your local Porto's location

Order a dozen through Porto's Bake at Home for $24.99 (unbaked/frozen)

We're not candied-out just yet — there are too many bat-shaped caramels and ghost-hued lollipops still haunting the store shelves — but we are beginning to think of the stove-warmed snacks of November, those rib-sticking foodstuffs that feel like a cool fall day was wrapped in a bready bun.

These savory stables of late fall do run the gamut, which means that asking any lover of heartier fare to alight on a single awesome eat that symbolizes the season can be a challenge.

But for many Porto's-obsessed Southern Californians, Thanksgiving can't truly begin with a golden plate of Turkey & Gravy Potato Balls.

These seasonal orbs of well-spiced deliciousness are a palate-pleasing play on the world-famous Potato Ball, a goodie that might just be the best-known menu item at Porto's Cafe & Bakery. (We say "might" knowing that the Milk N'Berries Cake fans are also extremely dedicated to their favorite delicacy.)

But unlike the powerhouse Potato Ball, a year-round classic, the Turkey & Gravy Potato Ball is a seasonal offering, one you need to purchase in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Or even Halloween: A dozen Turkey & Gravy Potato Balls are now available on the Porto's Bake at Home site, giving the biggest ball buffs a chance to enjoy their favorite fall treat in October, days ahead of Halloween.

You can also swing by your go-to Porto's — there are six locations, including Buena Park and Burbank — and pick up a single Turkey & Gravy Potato Ball for $1.89, if you're just seeking a quick and satisfying taste.

Of course, the Turkey & Gravy Potato Ball isn't the only quirky spin on the superstar snack. There's a Cheese & Spicy Pepper Potato Ball on the Porto's line-up, and, in the springtime ahead of Easter, the Seafood Potato Ball makes a tangy return.