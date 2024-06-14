A ‘Pink Princess Summer Tea' is prettily pirouetting into The Langham Huntington, Pasadena

What to Know Pink Princess Summer Tea at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena

June 20 and 21, 2024; two daily seatings; guests are invited to wear pink, if they wish; everyone will be given a crown

$95; a ballet performance, a short ballet lesson, and tableside visits from the dancers are part of the fundraiser, which helps support the ballet company

Fanciful royal figures are synonymous with holiday ballet spectaculars, specifically "The Nutcracker," a production that glitters with an assortment of queens, kings, and characters that merrily sport impressive crowns.

But ballet princesses may be found at play throughout the calendar, and definitely as summertime, that sweet and sun-dappled season, gently begins.

The Langham Huntington, Pasadena understands our princess-y proclivities during the year's floweriest days, as does the Pasadena Civic Ballet, a troupe that has perfected a host of princess-centered dances over the years.

The hotel and dance company are uniting for a Pink Princess Summer Tea, and the timing is tutu good: It's all happening on the first day of summer, and the day after. The solstice can be quite the magical doorway to the new season, as any storybook or fairy tale might tell you.

Ballet dancers will put on a "12 Princesses" performance during the tea, and also give a short ballet lesson, if you're eager to pick up a few pointers.

This is also as sweet as a macaron: Dancers will also visit each table during the tea service, which will feature all sorts of lovely and decadent goodies.

Not all of the goodies will be for eating, however; sparkly crowns will be given to each guest. And wearing pink? That will be the theme, so be sure to put together your rosiest ensemble.

"The Pink Princess Tea is a magical journey to a beautiful fantasy world of ballet, delectable delights, and a chance to learn to dance, receive a crown and experience The Langham's delightful tea," said Zoe Vidalakis, managing director of Pasadena Civic Ballet.

"In addition, we're thrilled to be able to raise funds for our students who need assistance with paying their tuition. Every student should be able to experience dance without financial limitations."

The first-ever Pink Princess Tea, which leapt into The Langham last April, sold out. For your ticket, and more information, twirl by this site now.