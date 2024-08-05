The charming Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch rolls for Culver City this fall

What to Know Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch at West Los Angeles College in Culver City

Oct. 5 through 31, 2024; a pumpkin patch, festive photo spots, and special events are part of the fall fun

The experience is ticketed; prices and details will be updated soon on the Mr. Bones site

The fragrance of pumpkin spiced everything is not yet on the wind — the wind is about as hot and summer-scented as it can get, to be honest — but plenty of Southern Californians are thinking about autumn as a way to keep cool.

But those cooling daydreams will soon transform into real events, real tastes, and actual, honest-to-Halloween pumpkin sightings, the sorts of seasonal sightings that fill one with the spirit of fall.

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been at the forefront of fall fun since 1987, making it one of our region's most venerable autumnal outings.

Think of it as a pumpkin seed that was planted well over three decades ago. And today? The resulting vine is full, lush, and brimming with seasonal activities.

For the Culver City pumpkin patch isn't solely about getting your gourd and splitting; there are lively events, photo opportunities, and other charming elements, too.

And it all begins again Oct. 5, 2024, at West Los Angeles College in Culver City.

Look for "Taylor Swift-inspired events" to pop up at the patch, and movie previews, too. Food trucks are a weekend staple, and live tunes, so plenty of people build their Bones-y adventure around a Saturday or Sunday visit.

The pumpkins hail from a family farm in Oregon, by the by. Oh yes: The popular Pumpkin Village is going to grow in 2024, if you're seeking more spots for sweet family pics.

The Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch experience is ticketed, so be sure to purchase your entry ahead of time (ticket information will be available soon).