Pumpkin Patch People: Tanaka Farms Tickets Are on Sale Now

What to Know Sept. 18 through Oct. 31, 2021 in Irvine; tickets on sale Aug. 23

$6 general (guests ages 2 and under and military members are free); activities and pumpkins are additional

Looking for a more low-key patch experience? Hana Field in Costa Mesa will also feature pumpkins this year

Pumpkins can charm, jack o'lanterns can glow, seeds can roast, and goopy guts can squish, oh so messily, between our hands.

But before any of that can begin, we need to go to a place that specializes in sublime squashery, the sort of go-to that has gorgeous gourds aplenty.

Southern California has a few especially festive squash spots, but given the narrow window of time that pumpkins are for sale, and the many, many people who desire seasonal pumpkins, and often more than one or two, you sometimes have to secure your admission in advance.

And you can do just that, if you're a longtime fan of the famous Tanaka Farms pumpkin patch, starting on Monday, Aug. 23.

For tickets to the sprawler of a spectacular squash spread are now on sale.

General admission for everyone age 3 and older? It's six dollars, but consider that you'll want extra funds for fun, like the wagon rides, the educational barnyard display, and, yes, buying pumpkins and produce, too.

If you're a member of the military, you can enter the autumn-awesome wonderland for free. Oh yes, and tots ages 2 and under can enjoy a gratis day at the patch, too.

There are a few important things to know about this pretty patch, which will be open from Sept. 18 through Halloween 2021.

For example, oh yum, The Tanaka Grill will be open. And the bountiful stand where all sorts of Tanaka Farms-grown goodies are available for browsing/buying, too? That will also be ready for produce-loving patch people, so make time to visit during your visit.

And there's a package ticket deal if you want to enter the pumpkin-filled expanse and enjoy a few activities as well.

It's nearly the patchiest span of the year, fall followers, and this Irvine titan o' gourd-dom will soon welcome guests eager for airy fun, photo opps, and squash-adjacent strolls of the most merry variety.

Details?

Unhand your carving tools and flameless votive now, and get up on all the pumpkin-scented must-knows now.