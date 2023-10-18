Pumpkins, costumes, and cute animals: Local zoos have sweet seasonal sights aplenty

What to Know OC Zoo at Irvine Regional Park's "Halloween Zoo-Tacular" is set for Oct. 28

"Boo at the L.A. Zoo" trick-or-treats over two weekends, beginning Oct. 21

A "Creeptacular" at the Wildlife Learning Center in Sylmar and "Boo at the Bay" at the Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve are also ahead

We're not sure if we'd deem Halloween the fuzziest of festivities — there are, after all, the fuzzy socks and sweaters of Christmas, fuzzy-worded cards at Valentine's Day, and the fuzzy bunnies of Easter — but it does have plenty of animal-sweet energy.

This is because, in large and heartwarming part, so many kids want to dress as tigers and sharks and mice and puppies, the critters we learn about or interact with each day. Even animals from other eras get plenty of attention come Halloween (yep, we're talking about you, dinosaurs).

But costuming up as a canine or cat is only one element of the holiday; a number of animal parks, as well as nature destinations, organize festivities that combine the quaint components of the season with learning about the wilder world.

Several Southern California zoos, learning centers, and nature preserves will be doing just that in the days ahead, each offering a number of activities that will provide an additional draw for families.

Boo at the L.A. Zoo, always a popular party, is popping up over four weekend days, beginning Oct. 21 (so, yep, Oct. 22, 28, and 29 will follow). Trick-or-treating, storytime sessions, and the chance to watch toothy mammals chow down on pumpkins are on the schedule, which also features the opportunity to visit "an extinct animal graveyard."

On Oct. 28, the Saturday before Halloween? OC Zoo at Irvine Regional Park is the costume-y spot for a Halloween Zoo-tacular. "The first 100 children in costume will receive a free gift!" is the intriguing promise, while the notion of watching animals gnaw on treat-packed pumpkins is also nice.

A Creeptacular is afoot at the Wildlife Learning Center in Sylmar every Saturday in October. A scavenger hunt is on the roster as well as the chance to meet some "creepy crawlies." A rarer twist: This is an evening event, rather than a daytime offering.

And if you're looking for a nature preserve outing, one that has big bird energy, turn your sights to Boo at the Bay in Newport Beach. An Oct. 28 gathering at Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve will feature "bizarre animals" and other cool stuff. Just keep in mind this isn't a traditional zoo but will have some nifty animal-centered sights.

Booths from local organizations like the Orange County Bird of Prey Center will add to the critterful aura of the day.