A presale for the Queen Mary's ‘Dark Harbor' is materializing

What to Know Dark Harbor at the Queen Mary in Long Beach

Sept. 20 through Nov. 2, 2024 (select dates)

The presale begins July 24; purchase your discounted voucher and choose your date later

We're not sure if ghosts use calendar apps or old-school paper planners to map out their schedules, but we humans must constantly consider various plans and how those plans fit into our lives.

This means that, quite often, we don't know exactly what we'll be doing a couple of months down the road, and locking into any one commitment is an impossible task.

Good news: The Queen Mary is sympathetic to our always-packed calendars.

Which means there's more good news ahead, specifically for those fright fans who adore a classic, multi-attraction haunt: The famous ocean-liner's presale for Dark Harbor, its popular Halloween-themed happening, will allow people to purchase a voucher now and choose when to visit at another time.

This, of course, doesn't happen all that often with big events, though "all that often" may be too generous: We generally have to pick a date when we make an event purchase, then and there, with no changing of minds and no going-backsies.

But "going-backsies" is part of life, of course, and schedules do have a way of changing as the date of event nears. So starting July 24, Dark Harbor devotees can buy a presale voucher at a discount without yet alighting on a firm "I'll be there" date.

It's hauntingly happy news for those Southern Californians who spend much of September and October floating by all of our region's Halloween-flavored festivities, which are plentiful.

The return of Dark Harbor is also happy news for local haunt fans; the sizable and spirited event was a longtime staple of the fall season at the Queen Mary. But after a few years off, the eeky event is returning in 2024.

Don't ghost this sale, however: You'll need to "sign up by midnight" on July 23 if you'd like to buy that discount voucher; again, those become available for purchase starting July 24.