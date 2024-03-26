Randy's Donuts is opening in North Hollywood with a free goodie giveaway

What to Know Randy's Donuts North Hollywood at 4805 Vineland Avenue

Opening Wednesday, March 27

Guests will enjoy a free raised glazed doughnut from 6 a.m. to noon on March 27; this offer is good at the North Hollywood location only, do note

Chocolate eggs, chocolate bunnies, chocolate baskets, caramel chicks, little marshmallow tidbits that swirl with pastel hues: We're in the happy thick of Easter-style snacking as March 2024 concludes.

We're in a candy-centric stretch, it's true, but it is also accurate to say that many people prefer pastries, the sort of doughy goodies that grow golden in the oven of a local and loved doughnut-making powerhouse.

Randy's Donuts gets this, making the debut of their next shop perfectly timed. The company's North Hollywood location will open just days ahead of Easter, on Wednesday, March 27, so you'll want to turn your glaze, er, gaze upon Vineland Avenue.

Did we mean to say "glaze" there? We most absolutely did: Raised glazed doughnuts, those utterly delectable, slightly sweet treats, are among the tempting icons of the company's sweet-loaded shelves.

And on March 27, guests who swing by the new North Hollywood location will enjoy a complimentary raised glazed doughnut; that is, if you plan your visit between 6 a.m. and noon.

"It's been almost a year in the making, and we are so excited to be finally opening in one of our favorite areas in the valley, in the heart of NoHo's famous Arts District," shared franchise operator Panos Grivakis.

"The community in this area is extremely close and they love to support local business owners (we are a small business owner who lives and works in the valley)."

"Not only are we ecstatic about bringing the world-famous Randy's Donuts to the neighborhood, but Randy's now offers a robust and delicious drinks menu that includes specialty coffee, refreshers, boba, and milkshakes utilizing some of Randy's famous donut flavors."

Madison Valley Group, Inc., which also oversees Randy's Donuts in Burbank, owns and operates the North Hollywood shop.

Check out the latest Randy's Donuts news on the company's social pages.