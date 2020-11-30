Randy's Donuts to Make a Delish Debut in Torrance

What to Know Opens on Tuesday, Dec. 1

Enjoy one free raised glazed doughnut from 6 a.m. to noon on Dec. 1; if you follow Randy's on Instagram, you'll get a free raised glazed from noon to 8 p.m.

23330 Hawthorne Blvd, Suite 1 in Torrance (takeout and delivery available)

Is the pie dish finally clean?

Have you fully emptied the can of whipped cream? And are the sugared pecans, the nuts that seem to say "Thanksgiving" with every bite, completely cleared out?

Then it is time to look to other sweets and treats as we begin a new week. And while peppermint goodies and gingerbread snacks are on the holiday horizon, doughnuts have proven to be a year-round, super-glazy delight, especially in doughnut-obsessed Los Angeles.

And super-glazy good times are about to arrive in a new part of Southern California, thanks to the opening of the latest Randy's Donuts.

If you've been longing to enjoy a classic confection from the legendary local doughnut maker, which is also known for the giant doughnut that tops its original Inglewood location, then prepare to be tantalized, especially if you're in the Torrance neck of the city.

For Randy's Donuts opens its newest store on Dec. 1 at 23330 Hawthorne Boulevard.

Doughnuts covered in sprinkles, doughnuts covered in candy, Randy's Rounds, and straight-up cakey gems are all on the menu, as is that classic among classics: the Randy's raised glazed.

And if you stop by on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 6 a.m. to noon, you can pick up a raised glazed doughnut for free. (Just remember to wear your face covering and observe social distancing if you stop by.)

Do you follow Randy's on Instagram? Then you're freebie comes from noon to 8 p.m. on Dec. 1.

"In a year filled with so much uncertainty and unprecedented challenges to our economy, we are fortunate to bring Randy’s Donuts to new parts of Southern California and expand our footprint in the South Bay — keeping us in line with our local expansion strategy," said Mark Kelegian, President of Randy's Donuts.

"We’re proud to be in a position to join communities who love their donuts and coffee as much as we do, and create new jobs that can help impact our local economy in a time when unemployment levels are unfortunately high."

Even if you're not doing a doughnut run on the first day of December, keep in mind that the shop, like all Randy's locations, remain open for takeout and delivery.