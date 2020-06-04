‘Reimagine,’ a West Side Food Bank Fundraiser

What to Know Saturday, June 6

2 to 10 p.m.

Zoom, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube

Calling upon the Mar Vista ArtWalk in past years, that bustling, oh-so-joyful look-around that highlights a host of great local artists?

You know you're going to see paintings and textiles and photography and a line-up of fantastic artworks.

But more than that? It's all about the community of creators, people who love their neighbors and want to raise the vibe, raise the message, and come together to make the west side scene even more awesome.

And even more awesome than that: When these artists join together to help others, which they so often and emphatically do.

That's happening again on Saturday, June 6 when the Venice-Mar Vista Arts Coalition will present "Reimagine," a multi-hour online happening in support of the West Side Food Bank.

The eight-hour "virtual music & arts festival" can be found on Zoom, Facebook, Youtube, and Instagram. The hours? Tune in from 2 to 10 p.m. on the 6th.

The coalition, which "... is a joint effort of Mar Vista Music & Art Walk, Venice Art Crawl, Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center, and SPARC, and many other wonderful West LA arts organizations," is not only providing a day of uplifting, go-within entertainment for a good cause.

The mission of the moment, presented on the event page, is a stirring call to action: " As artists, as individuals, as a community, we’re imagining how the world might look. And in doing so, we’ll lay the foundations for something new - a world, a life, a society, Reimagined."

Find out more here, how to help, how to donate, and how to play a part in this major force for good in the west side creative community.