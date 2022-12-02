Roam a Tasty ‘Holiday Wonderland' at Grand Central Market

What to Know Holiday Wonderland at Grand Central Market in DTLA

Dec. 3 through 31, 2022 (check schedule for holiday details, open hours, and specific offerings)

A Holiday Bazaar, Santa meet & greets, cookie workshops, pancake breakfasts, Sip & Paint, and other special events

Savoring a sausage at Berlin Currywurst, picking up a rib-sticking breakfast sammie at Eggslut, and snacking on mouthwatering, slightly piquant mango slices from La Frutería?

Doing all of those delightful and delicious things, all in a row, in a palate-pleasing possibility when visiting one of Southern California's most venerable and vivacious public markets.

But capacious halls of food, drink, and culinary delights are also ideal spaces to fill with festive cheer, the sort of seasonal offerings that complement all of the eats, sips, and spirit found within the sizable space throughout the entire calendar.

That festive cheer will complement the beautiful buoyancy of Grand Central Market over much of December. And we do mean "much," for visitors to the Broadway bastion of bites and beverages will find that a Holiday Wonderland has taken happy hold.

That sparkly stretch begins on Dec. 3 and concludes on New Year's Eve, truly making this particular Holiday Wonderland a delight set to last for nearly the entirety of the month.

What can you expect if you're stopping by for sausage or sammies?

This isn't a walk-through lights kind of thing, but rather an appetizing experience that puts the fa-la-focus on shopping, learning, noshing, and enjoying.

A Holiday Bazaar, happening most of the days of the run — do check the schedule before you go — will be full of intriguing gifts and goodies, while Santa-helmed meet & greets will bring that Kringle-style charm.

Pancake breakfasts presented by Get Caked, Painting & Vino pop-ups, photo moments deemed "Instagrammable," and The Very Best Cookie Workshop are all weaving with twinkle and tastiness throughout this flavorful festivity.