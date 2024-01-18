Romantics of SoCal, bask in ‘LoveStruck Cinema' at the Million Dollar Theater

What to Know LoveStruck Cinema at the Million Dollar Theater in DTLA, presented by Street Food Cinema

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" on Feb. 10 and "Romeo + Juliet" on Feb. 14, 2024

$44.99 one-night general admission (add-ons are available for an additional fee); 21+ only; deluxe packages are available

Valentine's Day is less than a month away, which means, if you'd like to dine at a favorite restaurant, you'll want to make that reservation soon, as in pronto, for tables on Feb. 14 do fill up and fast.

But perhaps you're in love with a lover of film, a person who also possesses a passion for vintage buildings, Los Angeles history, and the dazzle that is DTLA by night.

A nice meal out would be just the ticket, but your sweetheart might prefer cinema, the sort of stand-the-test-of-time treats that only continue to build their film-obsessed fandoms, decade after decade.

Street Food Cinema can help: The movie-loving group is returning to the Million Dollar Theater on Valentine's Day, as well as the Saturday before the holiday, for two sparkly evenings created just for offbeat amour.

Both events fall under the holiday-perfect header of "LoveStruck Cinema," and while the movies at the center of the action fit the theme, so do the other offerings.

Those include photo opportunities, trivia, and a Lover's Lounge, too. Beer and wine will be for sale at the historic DTLA venue, as well as a few cocktails, but if you're in a straight-up popcorn mode you'll find the snack at concessions.

As for the ultra-fanciful films on the roster?

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is the Feb. 10 fantasy — plenty of people will show in their favorite fishnets, one hopes — while wings will be donned for "Romeo + Juliet," which shimmers on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Sins O' The Flesh is the "live shadow cast" for "Rocky Horror," bringing extra verve to the beloved musical, while the scintillating Cabaret Versatile will perform before "Romeo + Juliet."

Guests should be 21 or older and a ticket? It's $44.99 (snacks will be extra, as well as other add-ons).

There are a few packages to ponder, including the Deluxe LoveStruck Experience for $129.99 per couple. Two glasses of Sweetheart Sangria are included, as well as popcorn and a "sweet treat," and a "professional portrait" with a perfect, lovey-dovey backdrop.

Oh yes: And Big Screen: Love Letters will let you send your paramour a sizable on-screen message before the movie for $50.