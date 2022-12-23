Rose Parade Ponies Are the Mane Draw at ‘Equestfest'

What to Know Equestfest at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center

Friday, Dec. 30

$20 general admission; $45 VIP

So much is understandably made of the Rose Parade's stirring sights, with much attention being paid to the rows and rows of roses, the elegant automobiles, and the floats that boast whimsically whizbang themes.

But the sounds of the Pasadena spectacular are also a major part of the major event, as they always add an awesome auditory aura.

And few sounds are as synonymous with the celebrated parade as neighing, and the clip-clop of hooves, and all of that wonderful whinnying.

It's the horses of the Rose Parade we are whinnying about here, and the gifted handlers and riders who support these amazing animals.

You can meet several of the ponies set to appear in the 2023 Rose Parade at Equestfest, which will thrill mane mavens on Dec. 30, 2022.

The Los Angeles Equestrian Center, which is located in Burbank, is the longstanding spot for this much-loved gathering, an event that features opportunities to "... stroll through the stables, meet equestrian participants, and participate in educational and interactive exhibits."

An equestrian show is a thrilling centerpiece, while music and spots to snack and sip add to the horsey happening's happy air.

Will you spy some of the horses you met at Equestfest while watching the 2023 Rose Parade, which will roll on Jan. 2?

And will you give a throaty whinny in excitement when you see an animal that is now in your acquaintance, thanks to your visit to the LA Equestrian Center?

Best clip and clop for tickets now, as Equestfest is a popular, sure-to-sell-out event.