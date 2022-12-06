Row, Row, Row Your Sleigh at Ventura's Beloved ‘Santa Paddle'

What to Know Santa Paddle 2022 at Ventura Harbor Village

Saturday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m.; the Winter Wonderland & Holiday Marketplace begins at noon

Free to spectate or join; renting a kayak, stand-up paddle board, or pedal boat is additional

It would be surprising, to say the least, to find Santa's sleigh for sale on your favorite vehicle trade-in site or down at the local lot.

But you don't have to fret: This famous conveyance isn't up for grabs, for the Jolly Old Elf needs his wheels, er, sleigh runners when he zigzags across the planet on Christmas Eve.

This isn't to say that Mr. Kringle doesn't have other travel-based interests, especially when it comes to calling upon the Big Blue (which he knows quite well, seeing as he flies over the ocean several times on his present-distributing errands).

Sometimes, before Christmas prep gets especially hectic, Santa likes to savor a sunny session on his stand-up paddleboard or kayak.

Ventura Harbor Village

And one of the primo places for Santa to go for this sort of aquatic enjoyment? Ventura Harbor Village for the annual Santa Paddle.

So here's some ho, ho, hope-filled news: The out-on-the-water whimsy will gleefully glide around the area on Saturday morning, Dec. 10.

We're not sure if Santa himself will be there, but plenty of elf-inspired enthusiasts will be there in their shiny-belted best. It's a cheerful chance for people to dress in honor of the North Pole's best-known resident, all while savoring some sunshine and exercise.

And, of course, the awesome opportunity to bring some smiles to those watching from the village area.

Observing the upbeat spectacle is free, as is joining the joyful paddle party. If you need to rent your kayak or paddle board from Ventura Boat Rentals, that will be extra, of course; you can find out more here.

Character pedal boats will also be available for rent if you'd like to dress Christmassy but prefer a sit-back-and-pedal experience.

A Winter Wonderland & Holiday Experience is also happening at the shop- and eatery-lined location on Dec. 10; check out the sweet details on the Ventura Harbor Site.