RPG to indie arcade: Play ‘NIGHT GAMES,' for free, at The Music Center

What to Know NIGHT GAMES, presented by the Music Center and IndieCade

Free; Nov. 10 and 11 from 6-11 p.m. at the Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

Arcade games, interactive games, and role-playing fun make for a gamer's paradise

Fridays are for breaking out your lucky 20-sider, the maps you spent all week drawing, and your sweetest strategies, the ones that allow you to predict the next two, three, or ten moves your opponent might make.

In short?

Weekends were made for gameplay, though people devoted to games, be they role-playing, arcade, board, or you-name-it, would rightly claim that Every Night Is Game Night.

Still, when an acclaimed game-themed spectacular pops up in our world, you can pretty much bet that it will start on a Friday. And start on a Friday, NIGHT GAMES shall, giving arcade enthusiasts and devoted RPGers the chance to try out a host of new and inventive offerings.

Presented by IndieCade, the innovative outfit that has a constant eye on the far edge of gamedom, and The Music Center, the free original games festival will take place on the evenings of both Nov. 10 and 11.

Among the in-play indie stars in 2023?

Artholomew Video's Stream Challenge, a "virtual interactive performance on video screens as a performer dances and makes art, poetry, and songs using the prompts sent to him by players' smartphones" and Killer Queen, "the world's only 10-player strategy arcade game with each player equipped with one button and one joystick."

Desperation, a two-person role-playing game using "Gothic storytelling experiences steeped in actual history," will also have its time in the spotlight, or moonlight, rather.

No fee is needed to swing by and sample some of these original games or simply watch, but you can let organizers you'll be there at this page.