Running Universal ‘Trolls’ on as a Virtual Event

What to Know Run a 5K, 10k, or Kids' 1K near your own home

Medals are themed to the "Trolls" characters

Look for a Spotify playlist, GIPHY stickers, and themed merchandise

If you know Poppy, Branch, or the other charismatic characters who inhabit the Trollsverse, the universe that quirkily captures the merriment and moxie of the "Trolls" movies, then you know that they never stay down for too long.

Even when life presents a few challenges, a fun and fresh plan will form, giving the Trolls a chance to still enjoy an adventure, some community time, and a bit of fresh air, too.

Running Universal, the hoof-it-around-the-theme-park party that's become a spring-into-summer staple of Universal Studios Hollywood, is on hold as an in-person event due to the coronavirus closures.

But organizers have taken a page from the Trolls themselves, and found a different and delightful way to approach the popular happening.

The run is going virtual for its next round, but still will rock a pop culture theme. And if you guessed that the theme is inspired by "Trolls World Tour" from DreamWorks Animation, you're as correct as Guy Diamond is glittery.

Participate in your own 5K, 10K, or Kids' 1K, and score a cool "Trolls" medal. The 5K has Poppy or Branch, Guy Diamond is the star of the sparkle-cool 10K medal, and the Kids' 1K has its own special medallion, too.

If you go with the Trolls Party Package, you can score all three medals. There are some other collectibles, too, so check out everything when you sign up.

Is there also a Spotify playlist, to help you find your inner Troll as you toodle along your street? For sure. Are there new GIPHY stickers to up your Virtual Race vibe? Those are a thing, you bet.

No need to be blue if you loved running in the 2019 "Minions"-themed event at Universal, or the run that drew its dino-riffic inspo from "Jurassic Park."

There's a new Running Universal virtual gathering going on now, with "Trolls"-style sweetness, that can be completed without you ever leaving your own neck of the woods.

