Gold Dust Peach Season Is Now Flowering

What to Know Tanaka Farms

Irvine

The first batch of peaches sold out quickly, but Tanaka Farms may have more next week

Things that go fast?

Jet planes, for sure. Time, when you're having fun. And Masumoto Gold Dust Peaches, a juicy June staple that's become a go-to fruit favorite for many Southern Californians.

And when Tanaka Farms in Irvine announced on June 11 that they were going to sell the celebrated stone fruit in five-pound boxes, boxes that include "13 to 20 peaches depending on size," you know that those coveted crates of perfect peachdom absolutely flew.

Which means round #1 of the Gold Dust Peach story at the historic farm is now concluded. But take heart: Tanaka Farms hopes to have more to sell next week, so do look a bit later in June.

Your best bet, if you love the kind of peach that is ideal for eating straight from the fruit bowl? A "small and mighty" fruit that boasts that quintessentially peachy flavor, one that translates well to pies, muffins, and more?

Watch the Tanaka Farms site, and be ready to spring into ordering action when the next peach-themed post appears.

There are other delicious doings going on at the spacious spread, beyond its beloved peaches and popular strawberry picking days. Orange honeydew melons are now available, as are canary melons, and more popular fruits will roll out in the days to come, as is the way when the arrival of summer grows near.

You can see all of the goodies that are available at curbside pick-up, including nectarines, a variety of vegetables, breads, nuts, and more.