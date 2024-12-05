A ‘Cookie Swap'-inspired ice cream is new on Salt & Straw's holiday menu

What to Know Salt & Straw's 2024 Holiday Series

The artisanal ice cream recently launched its seasonal flavors

The new Great Cookie Swap, a vegan selection, features sugar cookies and other confections

Look for four more December-themed delights, including Gingerbread Cookie Dough

There are all sorts of seasonal social scenes, the parties that give pals the opportunity to get together, exchange hugs, catch up, perform some genial gossiping, and, yes, eat some decadent December-ready foodstuffs.

The cookie exchange, or the cookie swap, if you prefer, has to be at the tasty top of the list for many holiday revelers, and for understandable reason: Attendees bring a dozen or more cookies to the bash, meaning there are lots of different sweet bites to savor.

Salt & Straw, the artisanal ice cream company, is taking the concept of "a variety of cookies all in one place" and folding it into the new Great Cookie Swap flavor, one of the five choices on the company's recently released Holiday Series.

You can find this biscuit-centered bliss through December at your local Salt & Straw scoop shop; online ordering is available for nationwide shipping, and local delivery is on the menu, too.

As for the cookies comprising this cookie-packed vegan fantasia? You'll encounter "... red-and-green sprinkled sugar cookies, powdered chocolate crinkle cookies, and nutty pecan sandwiches," oh goodness (and oh yum).

All of the cookies are "... swirled with Bischoff cookie butter" and the base? It's coconut cream ice cream, a smooth setting for all of the welcome cookie drama.

As with all of the company's limited-time series, there are returning favorites and those ice creams loved by the fans: Gingerbread Cookie Dough is bringing the chilly spice while the Toasted White Chocolate & Peppermint Almonds ice cream boasts SkinnyDipped Almonds.

The almond awesomeness continues with the Almond Brittle with Salted Ganache, "a studded brittle with candied almonds," while Dwanta's Teramana Spiked Eggnog, a tasty tribute to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, offers "... notes of oaky vanilla from Teremana's Reposado."

Salt & Straw founder Tyler Malek's grandma provided the inspiration for the Almond Brittle with Salted Ganache, a nice and nostalgic nod in a sweet season filled with familial odes.

Find these flavors online or at your local Salt & Straw through the holidays.