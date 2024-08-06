Valley vivacious: Celebrate ‘818 Day' at Topanga Social

What to Know 818 Day at Topanga Social at Westfield Topanga

Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18; 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday

DJ tunes, yard games, and more; food, including Topanga Social street dogs, will be for sale

Southern California didn't invent the entertaining, attention-capturing mash-up — artists of different disciplines have been partnering on projects for a long, long time — but our region has definitely put a rollicking spin on the concept of the quirky combo.

In fact, our creative home turf just may be the lighthearted leader in the whole area-codes-and-actual-calendar-dates mash-up-a-thon.

Because it is true: Southern California's many area codes are a serious point of pride for phone holders and sometimes the numbers in an area code will correspond, numerically, with a specific date.

And covering a sizable swath of the San Fernando Valley is the obsessed-over 818.

The area code's special occasion is coming up — that would be Aug. 18, though you're free to call it 8/18 or 8.18 if you prefer — and Topanga Social at Westfield Topanga is throwing a three-day hullaballoo to honor its awesomeness.

The afternoon/evening shebangs begin Aug. 16 and concludes on, yes, Aug. 18.

Food will be for sale at the food hall, including Topanga Social street dogs, while yard games, a DJ, live tunes, decorations from Valley Pride, and an air of convivial-o-sity will enhance the general 818-a-tude.

An 818 Tequila tent will be part of the event, too.

Is 818 the first three numbers that people dial to reach you?

Those three numbers are, for many dedicated Valley aficionados, their eternally adored area code and worthy of a party.

Celebrate Aug. 16-18 with a street dog, some tunes, and other 818 enthusiasts in, yes, the beautiful San Fernando Valley.